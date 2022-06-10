Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Moldova vs. Latvia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action continues on Friday when Moldova hosts Latvia at Zimbru Stadium.

Latvia currently leads Group 1 of League D with six points after its first two matches in the UEFA Nations League group stages. Moldova is right below in second place with four points after two matches with the team now having a chance to take sole possession of the group with a win at Zimbru Stadium on Friday.

How to Watch Moldova vs. Latvia Today:

Match Date: June 10, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: fuboTV 4K 3

Live stream Moldova vs. Latvia on fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

Latvia opened its UEFA Nations League campaign last Friday with a 3-0 victory over Andorra at Daugava Stadium in Riga. Roberts Uldrikis (2) and Jãnis Ikaunieks got on the scoresheet to secure the win at home for the Latvians.

The team then hosted Liechtenstein in a much closer contest where Artürs Zjuzins scored in the 73rd minute to secure the slim 1-0 victory for Latvia.

Moldova, meanwhile, is coming off of a scoreless draw against Andorra where attacking midfielder Victor Stinâ received a red card, meaning he will be unavailable for the match against Latvia on Friday.

Moldova will look to extend its unbeaten run to three matches when it hosts Latvia at Zimbru Stadium on the third matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stages.

