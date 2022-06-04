Skip to main content

How to Watch Montenegro vs. Romania in UEFA Nations League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Montenegro and Romania will meet today for the first game of their UEFA Nations League journey beginning with group play.

In Nations League Group B play, Montenegro and Romania will take each other on for their first match in group play. Finland and Bosnia and Herzegovina are the two teams in their group.

How to Watch Montenegro vs. Romania: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 4, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 6

Live Stream Montenegro vs. Romania: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Get access now!

Montenegro played two international friendlies leading up to the Nations League where it defeated Greece 1-0. Milutin Osmajić scored the lone goal of the match in the 59th minute. Montenegro’s other match was 1-0 as well, but the team was on the losing end this time as Armenia had the lone goal.

Romania has played in two friendlies which resulted in a draw with Israel and a 1-0 loss to Romania. 

While Montenegro has a home-field advantage for this first leg, it may not be enough to overcome a similarly matched Romanian team. Despite Romania having more experience in UEFA than its opponent, there is no guarantee that the experience will give the team the upper hand. 

As part of the group play, teams will face each other twice, each as the home and the away team. The winner of the group will move up to League A for the 2024 Nations League.

Regional restrictions may apply.

