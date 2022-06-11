How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs Poland

Netherlands hosts Poland on Saturday on the third matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

The Dutch men's national team is currently in sole possession of first place in Group 4 of League A, which some might consider the toughest group in the first division of the UEFA Nations League. The Netherlands (six points) has won both of its matches to kick off the group stages, while Poland is third in the group with three points and a minus-four goal difference.

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Poland Today:

Match Date: June 11, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

The Netherlands is enjoying a fine run of form under head coach Louis Van Gaal, which has manifested itself into an 11-match unbeaten run for the team in all competitions. Its last defeat was at the UEFA Euros, where the Netherlands lost 2-0 to the Czech Republic in the Round of 16. Former head coach Frank de Boer was let go after that, meaning the Netherlands has yet to lose under Van Gaal.

In UEFA Nations League action, the Netherlands opened the tournament with a 4-1 win over No. 2 in the world per FIFA Belgium thanks to goals from Steven Bergwijn, Memphis Depay (2) and Denzel Dumfries.

Then, the Dutch team faces Wales, where it won 2-1 off of goals from Teun Koopmeiners and Wout Weghorst, both in the second half.

