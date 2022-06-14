Wales will look for revenge in the second leg of UEFA Nations League group play against the Netherlands today.

The Netherlands and Wales will meet today for the second time in League A Group 4 UEFA National League play. In their first meeting, the Netherlands was victorious with a score of 2-1.

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Wales Today:

Match Date: June 14, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

The Netherlands is currently in first place in the group standings with seven points. The team has won two matches and played on to a draw thus far. The 2-2 draw was the Netherlands' most recent game against Poland which is sitting in third in the standings.

In its match with Poland, the Netherlands had to play from behind early on. Matty Cash scored for Poland just 18' in to gain the advantage. Piotr Zieliński made it 2-0 at the 49' mark. Davy Klaassen was able to cut Poland's lead in half just two minutes later and Denzel Dumfries tied things up a few minutes later.

Wales is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Belgium on Saturday. The first half between these two teams was scoreless, but Youri Tielemans scored for Belgium at 51' to take the lead. Brennan Johnson scored the equalizer at 86' to allow Wales to walk away with a point instead of empty-handed.

Although the Netherlands walked away with the win in leg one, the tight game shows that Wales should not be underestimated and could easily take the win in leg two.

