How to Watch UEFA Nations League: North Macedonia vs. Georgia

In League C, Georgia leads the four teams in the group with six points after back-to-back wins to kick off its UEFA Nations League campaign. North Macedonia, meanwhile, is second with four points and will look to take sole possession of the group with a win on Thursday at Phillip II Arena.

How to Watch North Macedonia vs. Georgia Today:

Match Date: June 9, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 6

Georgia is in red-hot form with the team currently on a six-match unbeaten run in all competitions, with five wins and just one draw in that span. The team opened its UEFA Nations League campaign last Thursday with a 4-0 win over Gibraltar at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Guram Kashia scored in the first half while Georges Mikautadze and Valeri Qazaishvili doubled the lead in the second half of the dominant home victory.

Georgia then defeated Bulgaria 5-2 on the second matchday of the campaign where Kvaratskhelia and Qazaishvili scored again to help secure the team's fifth win in its last six matches in all competitions.

Georgia will look to extend its unbeaten run to seven matches on Thursday when it faces North Macedonia on the third matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stages.

