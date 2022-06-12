How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus

With both teams looking for their first win in the tournament, Northern Ireland and Cyprus meet at Windsor Park in Belfast on the fourth matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stages.

How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus Today:

Match Date: June 12, 2022

Match Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus on fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

The host is third in group two of League C with one point and a minus-two goal difference while Cyprus is last in the group with one point and a minus-five goal difference.

Northern Ireland and Cyprus already met in the 2022-23 edition of the UEFA Nations League, with the result being a scoreless draw at AEK Arena on the second matchday of the European competition.

In its most recent outing, Northern Ireland faced Kosovo at Pristina City Stadium on Thursday, losing 3-2 to the host on the third matchday of the tournament.

Cyprus, meanwhile, also lost to Kosovo, 2-0 on the first matchday of the campaign, and then 3-0 to Greece in the team's most recent outing on Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply.