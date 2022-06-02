Northern Ireland vs. Greece stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Greece: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action continues on Thursday when Northern Ireland hosts Greece at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland is in League C after being relegated from League B at the last edition of the UEFA Nations League. The team finished last in Group B1 with just two points in six matches and now finds itself in Group C2 with Greece, Cyprus and Kosovo. The Green and White Army now begins its quest to return to League B with a match in Belfast against the Greek national team.

How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Greece Today:

Match Date: June 2, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

Northern Ireland is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Hungary that snapped a three-match unbeaten run in all competitions for the team.

Its most recent match before that was a 3-1 victory over Luxembourg, which followed a scoreless draw against Italy on the final matchday of the World Cup qualifying group stage. In the win against Luxembourg, Josh Magennis, Steven Davis and Gavin Whyte all got on the scoresheet to secure the friendly victory.

Greece, meanwhile, is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Montenegro and will look to get back to winning ways when it travels to face Northern Ireland on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

