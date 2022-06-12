How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Norway vs Sweden

Norway and Sweden face off at Ullevaal Stadion on Sunday in UEFA Nations League action.

The Norwegian men's national team is currently in the lead in Group 4 of League B, the second division of competition at the UEFA Nations League. Led by star forward Erling Haaland, the team is sitting on seven points after three matches, while Sweden is third in the group with three points.

Norway and Sweden already faced off in the 2022-23 edition of the European competition, on the second matchday of the group stages which was held last Sunday.

The Swedish team hosted Norway at Friends Arena in the city of Solna. Haaland got Norway ahead on the scoreboard in the 20th minute via penalty kick. The Manchester City striker then doubled the lead in the 69th minute off of an assist from Alexander Sørloth. Anthony Elanga pulled one back for the host in the 92nd minute, but the match ended 2-1 in favor of the visitor.

The two countries meet again on Sunday on the fourth matchday of the UEFA Nations League at Ullevaal Stadium.

