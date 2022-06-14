How to Watch Poland vs Belgium in UEFA Nations League

Poland will look for revenge in today's UEFA Nations League game after losing its first game against Belgium in an embarrassing fashion.

Poland and Belgium will meet for the second time in League A Group 4 UEFA Nations League play today. In the first meeting between these two teams, Belgium won by a score of 6-1.

How to Watch Poland vs Belgium: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 14, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 7

Live Stream Poland vs Belgium: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The high score in that game would lead one to believe that Belgium is in first place in the standings, but the team is currently in second with four points. Poland is right behind with four points, but the teams are separated by goal differential.

Belgium currently has one win, one loss and one draw in group play. In its last outing, Belgium played to a 1-1 draw with last-place Wales. Youri Tielemans scored first for Belgium at the 51' mark. Wales answered with a goal from Brennan Johnson at the 86' mark so walk away with a point.

Poland's most recent match resulted in a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands who currently lead the group with seven points. In its match with the Netherlands, Poland had the early lead. Matty Cash scored for Poland just 18' in to gain the advantage. Piotr Zieliński made it 2-0 at the 49' mark. Davy Klaassen was able to cut Poland's lead in half just two minutes later and Denzel Dumfries tied things up a few minutes later.

With placement in the standings being separated only by goal differential between these two teams, Poland will need to win to move about Belgium.

Regional restrictions may apply.