Poland vs. Wales stream: Watch online, TV channel

Poland and Wales kick off the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday at Miejski Wroclaw Stadium.

The action in League A begins on Wednesday, when Poland and Wales face off in a group four matchup in Wroclaw, Poland. The other two teams in the group are Belgium, the No. 2 ranked team in the world per FIFA, and the Netherlands, the No. 10 ranked team in the world.

How to Watch Poland vs. Wales Today:

Match Date: June 1, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: fuboTV 4K 4

Live stream Poland vs. Wales on fuboTV: Get access now!

Poland's most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Sweden in World Cup qualifying that gave the Polish team a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Robert Lewandowski got the team on the scoresheet first via penalty kick, while Piotr Zieliński doubled the lead in the 72nd minute.

The World Cup draw then put Poland in Group C, where the team led by star striker Lewandowski will face Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Wales is still waiting to see who it will play in its World Cup qualifying playoff which will be decided by the match between Scotland and Ukraine. The qualifying match will be played on Sunday following the team's UEFA Nations League match against Poland.

Regional restrictions may apply.