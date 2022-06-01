Skip to main content

How to Watch Poland vs. Wales: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Poland and Wales kick off the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday at Miejski Wroclaw Stadium.

The action in League A begins on Wednesday, when Poland and Wales face off in a group four matchup in Wroclaw, Poland. The other two teams in the group are Belgium, the No. 2 ranked team in the world per FIFA, and the Netherlands, the No. 10 ranked team in the world.

How to Watch Poland vs. Wales Today:

Match Date: June 1, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: fuboTV 4K 4

Live stream Poland vs. Wales on fuboTV: Get access now!

Poland's most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Sweden in World Cup qualifying that gave the Polish team a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Robert Lewandowski got the team on the scoresheet first via penalty kick, while Piotr Zieliński doubled the lead in the 72nd minute.

The World Cup draw then put Poland in Group C, where the team led by star striker Lewandowski will face Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Wales is still waiting to see who it will play in its World Cup qualifying playoff which will be decided by the match between Scotland and Ukraine. The qualifying match will be played on Sunday following the team's UEFA Nations League match against Poland.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Poland vs. Wales

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV 4K 4
Time
11:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

soccer
UEFA Nations League

Poland vs. Wales stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina29 seconds ago
May 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) commits an offensive foul on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Brehm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Dufner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Hagy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Lingmerth hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Lingmerth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Nov 20, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; William McGirt plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

William McGirt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 7, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Camilo Villegas acknowledges the fans applause after his made putt at the ninth hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Camilo Villegas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy