Portugal vs. Czech Republic stream: Watch online, TV channel

The third matchday of the UEFA Nations League continues on Thursday when Portugal hosts Czech Republic at José Alvalade Stadium.

The Portuguese national team finds itself on a four-match unbeaten run in all competitions. The team's most recent defeat was in November 2021, which was a 2-1 finish against Serbia that sent Portugal to the World Cup qualifying playoff. Led by head coach Fernando Santos, the team won its two qualifying playoff matches, securing its place in Qatar.

Following its two WCQ matches in March, Portugal opened its UEFA Nations League campaign in Seville. The team needed an 82nd-minute finish from Ricardo Horta to secure a draw against Spain, who initially led off of a 25th-minute Álvaro Morata strike.

In its most recent outing, Santos' team thrashed Switzerland 4-0 at home, with William Carvalho, Cristiano Ronaldo and João Cancelo all scoring to give the host its first win since March.

A Seleção now leads Group 2 in League A with four points and a plus-four goal difference, while Czech Republic is second with the same amount of points but a plus-one goal difference.

The two teams meet on Thursday at José Alvalade Stadium to decide who takes sole possession of the group on the third matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

