How to Watch Portugal vs. Switzerland in UEFA Nations League

Portugal and Switzerland will meet today for the second game of Group B play in the UEFA Nations League.

The second round of UEFA Nations League games are ready to be played. The other two teams in this group are the Czech Republic and Spain. The winner of the group will go on to face the three other League A group winners in a playoff for an eventual UEFA Nationals League champion.

How to Watch Portugal vs. Switzerland: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV DRM

Live Stream Portugal vs. Switzerland: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Get access now!

Portugal’s first round match was against Spain and ended in a 1-1 draw. Spain was able to get on the board first with a goal from Álvaro Morata who scored in the 25th minute. Portugal scored the tying goal from Ricardo Horta who scored on fresh legs in the 82nd minute, only 10 minutes after being subbed in. Defending the net was Diogo Costa who faced two on target shots.

Switzerland lost its first match to Czech Republic 2-1. The Czech Republic were first to score with Jan Kuchta scoring in the 11th minute. Switzerland was able to find the tying goal minutes before the end of the first half. Unfortunately for Switzerland, Djibril Sow was responsible for an own goal to give Czech Republic their second and final goal of the match.

Both teams will be looking to pick up a win today and earn that top spot in group play and hold onto it throughout the group stage.

Regional restrictions may apply.