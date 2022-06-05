Skip to main content

How to Watch Portugal vs. Switzerland in UEFA Nations League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Portugal and Switzerland will meet today for the second game of Group B play in the UEFA Nations League.

The second round of UEFA Nations League games are ready to be played. The other two teams in this group are the Czech Republic and Spain. The winner of the group will go on to face the three other League A group winners in a playoff for an eventual UEFA Nationals League champion.

How to Watch Portugal vs. Switzerland: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV DRM

Live Stream Portugal vs. Switzerland: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Get access now!

Portugal’s first round match was against Spain and ended in a 1-1 draw. Spain was able to get on the board first with a goal from Álvaro Morata who scored in the 25th minute. Portugal scored the tying goal from Ricardo Horta who scored on fresh legs in the 82nd minute, only 10 minutes after being subbed in. Defending the net was Diogo Costa who faced two on target shots.

Switzerland lost its first match to Czech Republic 2-1. The Czech Republic were first to score with Jan Kuchta scoring in the 11th minute. Switzerland was able to find the tying goal minutes before the end of the first half. Unfortunately for Switzerland, Djibril Sow was responsible for an own goal to give Czech Republic their second and final goal of the match.

Both teams will be looking to pick up a win today and earn that top spot in group play and hold onto it throughout the group stage.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Portugal vs. Switzerland

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV DRM
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (left) celebrates with Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) after the game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 seconds ago
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (left) celebrates with Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) after the game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 seconds ago
imago1012443142h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Portugal vs. Switzerland in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brown29 seconds ago
imago1012442802h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Czech Republic vs. Spain

By Rafael Urbina29 seconds ago
imago1012445156h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Sweden vs. Norway

By Rafael Urbina29 seconds ago
imago1012455904h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Bulgaria vs. Georgia

By Rafael Urbina29 seconds ago
imago1012424409h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Serbia vs. Slovenia

By Rafael Urbina29 seconds ago
imago1012416838h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Kosovo vs. Greece

By Rafael Urbina29 seconds ago
USATSI_18451019
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Rangers

By Ben Macaluso5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy