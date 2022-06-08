Republic of Ireland vs. Ukraine stream: Watch online, TV channel

Ukraine will get its first match in UEFA Nations League today after multiple delays due to unrest in the country.

Ukraine’s first game in the UEFA Nations League will be against Ireland. Ukraine’s first match was initially supposed to be against Scotland but was postponed until September.

How to Watch Republic of Ireland vs. Ukraine: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 8, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

The two clubs were supposed to have played in April for the World Cup Qualifiers, but the match was played last week instead due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, with Ukraine winning 3-1. Scoring in the match for Ukraine were Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk. Scotland was able to find the back of the net in the 79th minute to bring the deficit back to one goal.

Ireland lost its first match in League B group play to Armenia 1-0. Armenia scored the lone goal of the match from the foot of Eduard Spertsya in the 74th minute.

Ukraine's next UEFA Nations League match will be against Armenia on Saturday, while the Republic of Ireland will square off against Scotland. The winner of the group will be promoted to League A and the bottom team of the group will face relegation.

