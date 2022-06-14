Romania looks to flip the script after a tournament-opening loss at Montenegro in the first meeting of these sides in the UEFA Nations League.

Romania (1-2-0) is at the bottom of a tightly packed Group B3 in the UEFA Nations League but could make a bold move up the ladder with a win Tuesday against Montenegro (1-1-1). Every squad in the group has one win entering Matchday 4 on Tuesday.

How to Watch UEFA Nations League, Romania vs. Montenegro Today:

Match Date: June 14, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3

Romania got its victory on Saturday in Bucharest, downing Finland 1-0 on Nicușor Bancu's goal in the 30th minute. Florin Niță turned in the clean sheet for the Romanians, stopping three shots.

Montenegro played to a 1-1 draw at home against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday. Adam Marušić netted the tying goal in the 77th minute and Milan Mijatović made four saves to preserve the point.

When these sides met in Podgorica on June 4, Stefan Mugoša got the Montenegrins on the board in the 66th minute and Marko Vukčević, who entered the match in the 79th minute, added an insurance goal in the 87th.

In six meetings between the sides, the all-time series is all square at 2-2-2.

