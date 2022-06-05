How to Watch UEFA Nations League: San Marino vs. Malta

San Marino faces Malta on Sunday to kick off the second matchday of the UEFA Nations League in this exciting soccer matchup.

San Marino and Malta find themselves in Group D2, the only group in all four leagues of the UEFA Nations League with three teams instead of four. The first matchday of the European competition saw San Marino visit Estonia, where the home team won 2-0 leaving San Marino at the bottom of the group. Estonia is the group leader with three points.

How to Watch San Marino vs. Malta Today:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Malta had a bye week from the UEFA Nations League on the first matchday due to their being only three teams in Group D2.

The team decided to fill that gap with a friendly match against Venezuela on Wednesday, with the South American team coming away with a 1-0 victory off of a first-half finish from Salomón Rondón.

San Marino, meanwhile, faced Estonia on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League, losing 2-0 with two goals from the Estonians in the first half. The team will look to get back to winning ways when it faces Malta at San Marino Stadium on Sunday in the second matchday of the European competition.

