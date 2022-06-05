Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: San Marino vs. Malta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Marino faces Malta on Sunday to kick off the second matchday of the UEFA Nations League in this exciting soccer matchup.

San Marino and Malta find themselves in Group D2, the only group in all four leagues of the UEFA Nations League with three teams instead of four. The first matchday of the European competition saw San Marino visit Estonia, where the home team won 2-0 leaving San Marino at the bottom of the group. Estonia is the group leader with three points.

How to Watch San Marino vs. Malta Today:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live stream San Marino vs. Malta on fuboTV: Get access now!

Malta had a bye week from the UEFA Nations League on the first matchday due to their being only three teams in Group D2. 

The team decided to fill that gap with a friendly match against Venezuela on Wednesday, with the South American team coming away with a 1-0 victory off of a first-half finish from Salomón Rondón.

San Marino, meanwhile, faced Estonia on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League, losing 2-0 with two goals from the Estonians in the first half. The team will look to get back to winning ways when it faces Malta at San Marino Stadium on Sunday in the second matchday of the European competition.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

San Marino vs. Malta

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Image placeholder title
Soccer

San Marino vs. Malta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
Rafael Nadal serves
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open Final, Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud

By Kristofer Habbas10 seconds ago
imago1012420265h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: San Marino vs. Malta

By Rafael Urbina10 seconds ago
Jayson Tatum is defended by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
SI Guide

Warriors Look to Bounce Back vs. Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
Jun 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the third period in game two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Storm Sanders vs. WICKMAYER Y. WICKMAYER Y. at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Catherine McNally vs. Valentini Grammatikopoulou at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Susan Bandecchi vs. Jamie Loeb at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) battle for a loose ball during the second half in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy