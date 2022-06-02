Serbia vs. Norway stream: Watch online, TV channel

UEFA Nations League action continues on Thursday when Serbia hosts Norway on the first matchday of the international tournament.

Serbia and Norway begin the action in Group 4 of League B, held at Red Star Stadium on Thursday. Slovenia and Sweden are the other two teams in the group and will face each other at the same time in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Serbia is coming off a spectacular, undefeated run in UEFA World Cup qualifying that saw the team finish first in Group A with 20 points after eight matches. The Serbians finished above Portugal, sending Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. to the qualifying play-off, where it eventually won both games and its spot at Qatar 2022.

The team is coming off a 3-0 loss to Denmark in a friendly in March, which snapped a seven-match undefeated run for Serbia in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Norway is coming off of a 9-0 thrashing of Armenia in a friendly in March. Erling Haaland notched two goals in addition to Joshua King's three in the dominant attacking display over the Armenians.

Haaland will look to get on the scoresheet again when his team travels to face Serbia at Red Stare Stadium on Thursday in Group B4 action.

