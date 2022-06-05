How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Serbia vs. Slovenia

Serbia and Slovenia face off at Red Star Stadium on Sunday on the second matchday of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

Following its 2-0 loss to Sweden on the first matchday of the group stages, Slovenia finds itself at the bottom of Group B4. Serbia, who also lost on Thursday in its tournament debut, is third in the group, just one spot above Slovenia due to goal difference.

Serbia lost on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League 1-0 to Norway, where Erling Haaland scored in the first half to secure all three points for the Norwegians. That is now back-to-back losses for the Serbians who lost to Denmark 3-0 in a friendly in March. The defeat to the Danes snapped a seven-match unbeaten streak in all competitions for Serbia, who had six wins and one draw in that span.

Slovenia, meanwhile, lost to Sweden on Thursday with Emil Forsberg and Dejan Kulusevski scoring the goals to give the Swedes the lead in Group B4.

Serbia and Slovenia will both be looking to get back to winning ways when the two countries face each other on Sunday at Red Star Stadium on the second matchday of the European competition.

