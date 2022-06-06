How to Watch Slovakia vs Kazakhstan in UEFA Nations League

Slovakia and Kazakhstan will meet today and battle to be the lone leader of League C Group 3 of UEFA Nations League group play.

Slovakia and Kazakhstan will battle it out for the top spot in League C Group 3 today. Slovakia and Kazakhstan both won their opening rounds. The winner of the group will be promoted to United Nations League B and the loser of the group will be relegated to League D.

How to Watch Slovakia vs Kazakhstan: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 6, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4

Live Stream Slovakia vs Kazakhstan: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Get access now!

In the opening match, Kazakhstan defeated Azerbaijan 2-0 with Abat Aimbetov scoring both of the goals. Aimbetov scored the first goal in the 50th minute with an assist from Aslan Darabaev. The second goal came just seven minutes later after a brief review from the VAR. The second goal was assisted by Askhat Tagybergen. The next match for Kazakhstan in group play will be against Belarus.

Slovakia enters the match after defeating Belarus 1-0. Tomáš Suslov scored the lone goal of the match in the 61st minute just two minutes after being substituted into the game. The goal was set up with an assist from midfielder Juraj Kucka. Slovakia will go on to face Azerbaijan after today's match which will be its final match of the first round of group play.

Regional restrictions may apply.