Skip to main content

How to Watch Slovakia vs Kazakhstan in UEFA Nations League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Slovakia and Kazakhstan will meet today and battle to be the lone leader of League C Group 3 of UEFA Nations League group play.

Slovakia and Kazakhstan will battle it out for the top spot in League C Group 3 today. Slovakia and Kazakhstan both won their opening rounds. The winner of the group will be promoted to United Nations League B and the loser of the group will be relegated to League D.

How to Watch Slovakia vs Kazakhstan: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 6, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4

Live Stream Slovakia vs Kazakhstan: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Get access now!

In the opening match, Kazakhstan defeated Azerbaijan 2-0 with Abat Aimbetov scoring both of the goals. Aimbetov scored the first goal in the 50th minute with an assist from Aslan Darabaev. The second goal came just seven minutes later after a brief review from the VAR. The second goal was assisted by Askhat Tagybergen. The next match for Kazakhstan in group play will be against Belarus.

Slovakia enters the match after defeating Belarus 1-0. Tomáš Suslov scored the lone goal of the match in the 61st minute just two minutes after being substituted into the game. The goal was set up with an assist from midfielder Juraj Kucka. Slovakia will go on to face Azerbaijan after today's match which will be its final match of the first round of group play. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
6
2022

Slovakia vs Kazakhstan

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4
Time
2:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

soccer fans
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Iceland vs Albania

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
college soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Belarus vs Azerbaijan

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
Malta Slovakia Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Slovakia vs Kazakhstan in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
Faroe Islands Denmark Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Austria vs Denmark in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
Andorra Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Andorra vs Moldova

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
France Nations Leauge
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Croatia vs France in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brown9 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) react in the second quarter during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
FLORIDA GATORS BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oklahoma vs Florida in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Latvia vs. Liechtenstein: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy