How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Slovenia vs Serbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League group play hits matchday four as Serbia aims for second win over Slovenia in a week

Serbia aims for its third consecutive UEFA Nations League victory when they step inside Slozice Sports park in Ljubljana for the reverse fixture of the match the Eagles won last week. Slovenia is winless in its first three matches in Group H having drawn against group-leading Norway on Thursday despite playing with 10 men the final half-hour.

Match Date: June 12, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 2

When these sides met last Sunday, Serbia posted three second-half goals including a pair of assists from Dušan Tadić to give the Eagles their first win of this tournament and its first win in a non-friendly since defeating Portugal in a World Cup qualifier back in November.

Slovenia has managed just one goal in three Nations League matches thus far and has not netted multiple goals in any match since a 2-1 win over Cyprus in World Cup qualifying in mid-November, a span of five matches.

Miha Blazic will miss today’s match after being shown a straight red card in the 63rd minute stemming from a late challenge on Norway’s Erling Braut Haaland, thrusting Jaka Bijol into the starting XI.

Today marks only the second time these nations have faced each other since 2011 in the qualifying stages of the European Championships.

