Slovenia vs. Sweden stream: Watch online, TV channel

Slovenia will look to use its home-field advantage against Sweden today in a UEFA Nations League matchup.

Slovenia will host Sweden in today's UEFA Nations League match. After a poor performance in the World Cup qualifying for Sweden and no chance to represent the nation in Qatar in November, Sweden will look to Nations League play to restore a bit of pride.

How to Watch Slovenia vs. Sweden Today:

Match Date: June 2, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Slovenia vs. Sweden on fuboTV: Get access now!

In its last four games, Sweden has only beaten Czech Republic in a close 1-0 victory. The Swedes have lost their other three matches against Georgia (2-0), Spain (1-0) and Poland (2-0). While the team should be able to beat the lesser Slovenia, with its performances lately, there is no guarantee that a victory will be had for Sweden.

Slovenia has had a mixed bag of results in its last seven matches, with two wins, two losses and three draws. A 4-0 loss to Croatia back in September of 2021 was the biggest deficit that Slovenia has suffered in the last year, but most of its games have been decided by one goal, except for a 4-0 win over Malta.

While the favor of this game should go to Sweden as a historically stronger team, it is not out of the question to see Slovenia pull off a win with the massive home-field advantage it will have over Sweden today.

Regional restrictions may apply.