How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. Czech Republic

The Spanish men's national team got off to a slow start in the 2022-23 edition of the UEFA Nations League. La Furia Roja finished the last edition of the European competition in second place, losing the final to France 2-1 with Les Bleus scoring a pair of goals in the final half-hour of the match after Mikel Oyarzabal put Luis Enrique's team ahead 1-0. Now, Spain lies in group two of League A, the top division of the European competition, alongside Portugal, Czech Republic and Switzerland.

Spain opened the third edition of the Nations League with a 1-1 draw against Portugal on June 2. Then, Enrique's men visited Czech Republic on the second matchday of the tournament at Eden Arena.

Jakub Pešek put the Czech team ahead in the fourth minute only for Barcelona midfielder Gavi to draw the match level in first-half stoppage time. Jan Kuchta put Czech Republic ahead a second time in the 66th minute, but Iñigo Martínez left the match at 2-2 definitively in the 90th.

The two countries now meet again at La Rosaleda Stadium in the city of Málaga on the fourth matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

