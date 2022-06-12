Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. Czech Republic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Spain hosts the Czech Republic at La Rosaleda Stadium on Sunday in UEFA Nations League action.

The Spanish men's national team got off to a slow start in the 2022-23 edition of the UEFA Nations League. La Furia Roja finished the last edition of the European competition in second place, losing the final to France 2-1 with Les Bleus scoring a pair of goals in the final half-hour of the match after Mikel Oyarzabal put Luis Enrique's team ahead 1-0. Now, Spain lies in group two of League A, the top division of the European competition, alongside Portugal, Czech Republic and Switzerland.

How to Watch Spain vs. Czech Republic Today:

Match Date: June 12, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live stream Spain vs. Czech Republic on fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

Spain opened the third edition of the Nations League with a 1-1 draw against Portugal on June 2. Then, Enrique's men visited Czech Republic on the second matchday of the tournament at Eden Arena.

Jakub Pešek put the Czech team ahead in the fourth minute only for Barcelona midfielder Gavi to draw the match level in first-half stoppage time. Jan Kuchta put Czech Republic ahead a second time in the 66th minute, but Iñigo Martínez left the match at 2-2 definitively in the 90th.

The two countries now meet again at La Rosaleda Stadium in the city of Málaga on the fourth matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Spain vs. Czech Republic

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012429609h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. Czech Republic

By Rafael Urbina32 seconds ago
Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is safe at home plate as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) makes a late tag during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is safe at home plate as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) makes a late tag during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs to first base on an RBI double during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Astros

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at White Sox

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) slides home to score against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates after scoring with first baseman Michael Chavis (2) against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy