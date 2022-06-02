Two of the strongest teams in UEFA, Spain and Portugal, will begin their Nations League journey on Wednesday in this huge soccer matchup.

In the first match of League A Group stage play, Spain and Portugal meet for the first time since June 2021.

How to Watch Spain vs. Portugal: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 2, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The last three meetings between these two national teams have resulted in draws. Two were international friendly games and one was in the group stage for the 2018 World Cup. The nations competing in League A are the strongest 16 of the UEFA nations and the four group winners will battle for the UEFA Nations League Championship. The winner will be crowned in June 2023.

Spain looks to have solid defensive play from Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte and Jordi Alba. Pablo Sarabi, Dani Olmo and Carlos Soler will lead the team offensively. The team has won its last four matches. Two were international friendlies against Iceland and Albania and two were in World Cup qualification play against Sweden and Spain.

Portugal has won the last three matches which were a part of the World Cup qualifiers. The team had a 2-0 win over North Macedonia and a 3-1 victory over Turkey. Portugal will lean on Cristiano Ronaldo and Pedro Neto to find the back of the net. Defenders João Cancelo and Cédric Soares will hold the back line together.

