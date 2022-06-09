Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Switzerland vs. Spain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Switzerland and Spain face off on the third matchday of the UEFA Nations League at Stade de Genève on Thursday in the Swiss city of Lancy.

The Spanish national team has yet to win after two matches in the UEFA Nations League group stages, coming off of back-to-back draws to kick off the campaign. Spain is sitting in third in group two of League A, with only Switzerland below them in the standings after losing in both of its first two matches in the European competition.

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Spain Today:

Match Date: June 9, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fuboTV 4K 4

Live stream Switzerland vs. Spain on fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

Spain looked to get off to a great start in UEFA Nations League action when Álvaro Morata scored in the 25th minute to take the lead at home against Portugal on the first matchday of the tournament. Ricardo Horta then scored in the 82nd minute to split the points between the two countries.

In the following match, Spain found the roles reversed needing a 90th-minute finish from Iñigo Martínez to secure a 2-2 draw against the Czech Republic on Sunday. Gavi scored in the 45th minute to put the match at 1-1 and become Spain's youngest-ever goalscorer in the process at just 17 years old.

Spain now will look for its first win of the tournament when it travels to Lacy to face Switzerland on the third matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stages.

UEFA Nations League

