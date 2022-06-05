How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Sweden vs. Norway

UEFA Nations League action continues on Sunday when Sweden hosts Norway at Friends Arena in this rivalry soccer matchup.

Sweden and Norway both won their respective Group B4 debuts on Thursday, with the Swedish men's national team holding the lead at the top of the group due to goal difference. The two teams meet at Friends Arena on Sunday on the second matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

How to Watch Sweden vs. Norway Today:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

RB Leipzig playmaker Emil Forsberg calmly put away a penalty kick in the 39th minute on Thursday to put Sweden ahead against Slovenia. Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski then doubled the lead in the 88th minute off of a Mattias Svanberg assist, giving the Swedes the lead in Group B4 after the first matchday of the European competition.

In the other tournament debut, Serbia hosted Norway at Red Star Stadium on Thursday. Manchester City signee Erling Haaland gave Norway the lead and eventually all three points with his 26th-minute finish off of a pass from Feyenoord right back Marcus Holmgren Pedersen.

Norway now travels to face Sweden on the second matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stages, with both teams hoping to take sole possession of the group heading into the third matchday of the group stages.

