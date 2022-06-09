Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Sweden vs. Serbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action continues on Thursday when Sweden hosts Serbia at Friends Arena in this huge soccer game.

With both teams sitting on three points after two matches, Sweden and Serbia face each other at Friends Arena on Thursday on the third matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stages. Sweden is third in group four of League B with a plus-one goal difference, while Serbia is second with a plus-two.

How to Watch Sweden vs. Serbia Today:

Match Date: June 9, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 2

Live stream Sweden vs. Serbia on fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

Serbia opened its UEFA Nations League campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to group-leader Norway last Thursday. Erling Haaland scored the only goal in the match where Serbia dominated the ball possession at 67% to Norway's 33%.

Serbia then defeated Slovenia 4-1 on the second matchday of the group stages with Aleksandar Mitrović, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Luka Jović and Nemanja Radonjić all getting on the scoresheet in the win at home.

Sweden, meanwhile, opened against Slovenia last Thursday, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Emil Forsberg and Dejan Kulusevski. Then, the Swedish national team faced Norway where they met an on-fire Haaland who scored both goals in the Norwegian 2-1 victory. 

Serbia and Sweden now meet at Friend Arena on Thursday on the third matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stages.

Regional restrictions may apply.

