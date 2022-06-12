Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Switzerland vs. Portugal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Switzerland and Portugal face off at Genève Stadium on Sunday in UEFA Nations League action.

With two wins and a draw in the first three matches of the 2022-23 edition of the UEFA Nations League, Portugal finds itself in first place in Group 2 of League A with seven points. Spain is just below in second place with five points, while the Czech Republic is third with four. Switzerland, meanwhile, is last in the group with zero points having lost all three matches of its group stage campaign so far.

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Portugal Today:

Match Date: June 12, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fuboTV 4K 4

Live stream Switzerland vs. Portugal on fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

Portugal opened its Nations League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Spain, but followed the lackluster performance up with back-to-back wins against Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

Against the Swiss national team, Portugal dominated through-and-through winning 4-0 thanks to goals from William Carvalho, Cristiano Ronaldo (2) and João Cancelo.

Led by head coach Fernando Santos, the team then hosted the Czech Republic at José Alvalade Stadium, winning 2-0 off of goals from Cancelo and Gonçalo Guedes.

Portugal now must travel to face Switzerland again at Genève Stadium on Sunday on the fourth matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stages.

Regional restrictions may apply.

