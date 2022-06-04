Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Turkey vs. Faroe Islands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action continues on Saturday when Turkey hosts the Faroe Islands on the first matchday of the group stage.

Turkey spent the last edition of the UEFA Nations League in League B, the second tier of competition in the European tournament, but was relegated to League C after finishing the campaign with only six points in six matches. The Faroe Islands, meanwhile, won its League D group with 12 points in six matches, promoting the team to League C for this season.

How to Watch Turkey vs. Faroe Islands Today:

Match Date: June 4, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fubo Sports Network

Live stream Turkey vs. Faroe Islands on fuboTV: Get access now!

Turkey finished its UEFA World Cup qualifying campaign in second place in Group G with 21 points, just two below the group-winner Netherlands. The second-place finish meant the Turkish national team would go to the WCQ playoff, where the team lost 3-1 to Portugal in the first round. Burak Yilmaz scored Turkey's only goal in the loss.

Turkey then faced fellow Qatar 2022 absentee Italy in a friendly, losing 3-2 to the Italians. Cengiz Ünder and Serdar Dursun scored the team's two goals in the defeat to the Azzurri.

The Turkish national team will be looking for its first win since November 2021 when the team faces the Faroe Islands on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stages.

Regional restrictions may apply.

