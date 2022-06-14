Skip to main content

How to Watch Turkey vs Lithuania in UEFA Nations League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lithuania will look to pick up its first win of UEFA Nations League play over group leader Turkey today.

Turkey and Lithuania will meet for the second time in League C Group 1 UEFA Nations League play. In their first meeting, Turkey beat Lithuania 6-0 to snag three points. 

How to Watch Turkey vs Lithuania: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 14, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 5

Live Stream Turkey vs Lithuania: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Turkey is currently in first place in the group with nine points. The team has been perfect through group play so far and will look to continue that trend today. In its most recent match, Turkey defeated Luxembourg 2-0. Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored first for Turkey at the 37' mark. The second goal of the match didn't come until the 76th minute when Serdar Dursun found the back of the net. 

Lithuania is currently winless in group play and sits in last place in the standings. In its most recent outing, Lithuania dropped a very close 2-1 game to the Faroe Islands. Fedor Černych scored first in the game for Lithuania at the 6' mark, but Viljormur Davidsen scored 16 minutes later to tie the game up. Jákup Biskopstø Andreasen scored the game-winner just before the half. 

With Lithuania having lost so badly against Turkey the last time the teams met, a win seems like it may be out of reach. Today's goal for Lithuania should simply be to survive and move on to its second games with Luxembourg and the Faroe Islands in the coming days. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

