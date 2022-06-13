Slovakia will look to pick up a win over Kazakhstan in their second meeting of UEFA Nations League play on Monday.

Kazakhstan and Slovakia will meet on Monday in League C Group 3 of UEFA Nations League play. Kazakhstan currently leads the group with seven points and Slovakia is just behind with six points.

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia Today:

Match Date: June 13, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

At this point in group play, Kazakhstan has two wins and one draw, allowing the team to stand alone atop the group. In its last match, Kazakhstan played to a 1-1 draw against Belarus. Kazakhstan struck first with a goal in the 13th minute from Abat Aimbetov. It seems as if the team thought it had the win in the bag, because Belarus did not score until the 84-minute mark with a goal from Vladislav Malkevich.

Slovakia has two wins and one loss so far in group play. Its most recent game was a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan. Despite controlling possession for the majority of the game and producing 16 shots, Slovakia was unable to score a goal until the 81st minute when Vladimir Weiss found the back of the net.

The first time these two teams played left Kazakhstan victorious with a 1-0 result. Today, Slovakia will look to get revenge and move into first in the standings.

