2022-23 UEFA Nations League Preview: Five Under the Radar Teams to Watch

With the first four matchdays of the UEFA Nations League set for June, here are some under-the-radar teams to keep an eye on.

France. Spain. Italy. The same nations that always do well in international competition should find themselves rising to the top in this year's UEFA Nations League, but with 55 teams set to compete in this year's event, there are a lot of other countries with compelling storylines.

This tournament offers a chance for teams to qualify for the UEFA Euro 2024, with the draw seeding for Euro 2024 qualifying being based on the Nations League performances.

The format for this event is unique, as it is split into four leagues. League A features the top 16 teams in the UEFA rankings, while League B has teams ranked 17-32. League C is the teams ranked 33-48, while the teams ranked 49-55 compete in the smaller League D.

The winners of each group in Leagues B, C and D will move up a league, while the last-place teams from League A and B will move down. League C features a relegation playoff.

So in addition to watching to see who wins the overall competition, seeing which teams could get promoted is a storyline worth keeping an eye on.

1. Wales

Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland

Key Player: Gareth Bale

The highest-rated of the newly promoted teams into League A is Wales, which was put in a group that contains the lowest-ranked pot one team. Could the Welsh side score some upsets in this contest?

The team is led by Gareth Bale, who has scored 38 international goals. Bale has helped contribute to some recent success for this country, as it qualified for the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and 2020, the first two times the team had reached that stage. In 2016, it finished in third, while in 2020 it reached the Round of 16.

The Dragons were the winners of Group B4 in the last Nations League, winning five of their six matches. Overall, the team hasn't lost a match since last June, when it fell 4-0 to Denmark. Its results since then are four wins and five draws.

2. Denmark

Group A1: France, Croatia, Austria

Key Player: Christian Eriksen

Denmark has a tough draw as it's in a group with France, but if you're looking for a longshot that can win this whole thing, I think it's the Danish.

The seventh-ranked team in the draw, Denmark is coming off of a third-place finish in Euro 2020, with the team's run ending with a 2-1 loss to England in July. After that, the team won six matches in a row, including a win over fellow Group A1 team Austria. A couple of losses to Scotland and the Netherlands followed, but the team got back in the win column in its most recent match when it beat Serbia 3-0.

Christian Eriksen is currently tied with Preben Elkjær for fifth in all-time international goals for Denmark at 38. With a good tournament, he could move as high as third on the list, which Pauli Jørgensen currently holds with 44 goals.

3. Ukraine

Group B1: Scotland, Ireland, Armenia

Key Player: Andriy Pyatov

There's more to watch in this tournament than just League A. Let's look at one team in each of the other groups that you should keep an eye on.

That starts with Ukraine in League B. Amidst a lot of turmoil in the country as it wages a war with Russia, the Ukrainian National Team has a chance to win the hearts of its countrymen and earn promotion to League A.

The Blue and Yellow were relegated down to League B after the last Nations League, when it played in a tough group with Spain, Germany and Switzerland.

But the team is coming off of a quarterfinals run in Euro 2020, and is currently competing for a World Cup spot, with a match for June 1 scheduled against Scotland. Ukraine hasn't lost a match since last July, with a draw against France and a win over Finland included among its results since then.

4. Greece

Group C2: Northern Ireland, Kosovo, Cyprus

Key Player: Tasos Bakasetas

The glory days of Greek soccer are over. The team is ranked 55th in FIFA's world rankings, one spot behind Northern Ireland, who is also competing in Group C2. This will be one of the intriguing battles to watch in the battle for promotion to League B.

This is the third Nations League...and the third time Greece has been in League C. In its first year, it finished third in its group. In the second Nations League, it finished second behind Slovenia, just missing out on promotion despite scroing points in all six of its matches.

The 2004 Euro champions haven't competed in that tournament since 2012, but the team has the top ranked team to miss out on the tournament. In fact, the team finished ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina in group qualifying, but failed to advance because the other team had a better Nations League performance.

5. Estonia

Group D2: Malta, San Marino

Key Player: Konstantin Vassiljev

Estonia was relegated from League C after the last Nations League, finishing last in Group 2 and then losing to Cyrprus in the relegation playoff.

But Thomas Häberli's squad should have a great chance at earning its way back into League C in this year's tournament.

Estonia had some good results in 2021, including winning three matches in 10 days last June, beating Lithuania, Finland and Latvia. The team also beat Belarus in October.

Things haven't gone as well since, with four losses in its last five matches, but a big part of that was the level of competition it faced, losing to Wales, Belgium, the Czech Republic and Cyrpus.

Estonia plays just two Nations League matches in this window but will have a couple of friendlies against Argentina and Israel sandwiched in between.

