How to Watch the UEFA Nations League

The first four matchdays of the UEFA Nations League take place in early June.

The UEFA Nations League, a competition that divides all of UEFA's member countries into four leagues and pits the team's against each other, started on June 1, with this window of group play continuing through June 14 before returning in September.

How to Watch 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Online:

Match Dates: June 1-14, Sep 21-27, 2022

TV: FOX, fuboTV

The format for this event is unique, as it is split into four leagues. League A features the top 16 teams in the UEFA Nations League rankings, while League B has teams ranked 17-32. League C is the teams ranked 33-48, while the teams ranked 49-55 compete in the smaller League D.

The winners of each group in Leagues B, C and D will move up a league, while the last-place teams from League A and B will move down. League C features a relegation playoff.

FOX and fuboTV share the rights to broadcast the event, which means that the only way to watch the entire tournament is to have a subscription to fuboTV.

Looking for start times for all of the games in the tournament? Read on to find out when all the teams play during these first four matchdays.

All times are ET.

Wednesday, June 1

Poland vs Wales: 12:00, Fubo Sports Network

Thursday, June 2

Cyprus vs Kosovo: 12:00 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Bulgaria vs North Macedonia: 12:00 PM, Fubo Sports Network 2

Estonia vs San Marino: 12:00 PM, Fubo Sports Network 3

Georgia vs Gibraltar: 12:00 PM, FOX Sports 2

Spain vs Portugal: 2:45 PM, FOX Sports 1

Slovenia vs Sweden: 2:45 PM, FOX Soccer Plus

Czech Republic vs Switzerland: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Israel vs Iceland: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 2

Serbia vs Norway: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 4

Northern Ireland vs Greece: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 6

Friday, June 3

Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan: 10:00 AM, FOX

Latvia vs Andorra: 12:00 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Belgium vs Netherlands: 2:45 PM, FOX Sports 1

Croatia vs Austria: 2:45 PM, FOX Soccer Plus

France vs Denmark: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Slovakia vs Belarus: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 2

Liechtenstein vs Moldova: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 3

Saturday, June 4

Armenia vs Republic of Ireland: 9:00 AM, FOX Sports 2

Hungary vs England: 12:00 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Lithuania vs Luxembourg: 12:00 PM, FOX Soccer Plus

Finland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: 12:00 PM, FOX Sports 2

Montenegro vs Romania: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Turkey vs Faroe Islands: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 2

Italy vs Germany: 2:45 PM, FOX Sports 1

Sunday, June 5

San Marino vs Malta: 9:00 AM, FOX Sports 2

Cyprus vs Northern Ireland: 12:00 PM, FOX Sports 2

Gibraltar vs Macedonia: 12:00 PM, Fubo Soccer Plus

Portugal vs Switzerland: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Serbia vs Slovenia: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 2

Kosovo vs Greece: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 3

Bulgaria vs Georgia: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 4

Czech Republic vs Spain: 2:45 PM, FOX Sports 2

Sweden vs Norway: 2:45 PM, FOX Soccer Plus

Monday, June 6

Latvia vs Liechtenstein: 12:00 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Austria vs Denmark: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Iceland vs Albania: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 2

Belarus vs Azerbaijan: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 3

Slovakia vs Kazakhstan: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 4

Andorra vs Moldova: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 5

Croatia vs France: 2:45 PM, FOX Sports 1

Tuesday, June 7

Finland vs Montenegro: 12:00 PM, FOX Sports 2

Germany vs England: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 2

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Romania: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 3

Lithuania vs Turkey: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 4

Italy vs Hungary: 2:45 PM, FOX Sports 1

Wednesday, June 8

Scotland vs Armenia: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 2

Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine: 2:45 PM, FOX Soccer Plus

Wales vs Netherlands: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Belgium vs Poland: 2:45 PM, FOX Sports 1

Thursday, June 9

Switzerland vs Spain: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Sweden vs Serbia: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 2

Greece vs Cyprus: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 3

Kosova vs Northern Ireland: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 4

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 5

North Macedonia vs Georgia: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 6

Malta vs Estonia: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 7

Portugal vs Czech Republic: 2:45 PM, FOX Sports 1

Norway vs Slovenia: 2:45 PM, FOX Soccer Plus

Friday, June 10

Azerbaijan vs Slovakia: 12:00 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Moldova vs Latvia: 12:00 PM, FOX Soccer Plus

Denmark vs Croatia: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Albania vs Israel: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 2

Belarus vs Kazakhstan: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 3

Andorra vs Liechtenstein: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 4

Austria vs France: 2:45 PM, FOX Sports 1

Saturday, June 11

Ukraine vs Armenia: 9:00 AM, Fubo Sports Network

Republic of Ireland vs Scotland: 12:00 PM, FOX Sports 1

Faroe Islands vs Lithuania: 12:00 PM, FOX Soccer Plus

England vs Italy: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Wales vs Belgium: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 2

Luxembourg vs Turkey : 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 3

Montenegro vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 4

Romania vs Finland: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 5

Netherlands vs Poland: 2:45 PM, FOX Sports 2

Hungary vs Germany: 2:45 PM, FOX Soccer Plus

Sunday, June 12

Northern Ireland vs Cyprus: 9:00 AM, FOX Sports 1

Georgia vs Bulgaria: 12:00 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Norway vs Sweden: 12:00 PM, FOX Sports 1

North Macedonia vs Gibraltar: 12:00 PM, FOX Soccer Plus

Switzerland vs Portugal: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Slovenia vs Serbia: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 2

Malta vs San Marino: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 3

Spain vs Czech Republic: 2:45 PM, FOX Sports 2

Greece vs Kosovo: 2:45 PM, FOX Soccer Plus

Monday, June 13

Kazakhstan vs Slovakia: 10:00 AM, FOX Sports 2

Azerbaijan vs Belarus: 12:00 PM, FOX Sports 2

France vs Croatia: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Iceland vs Israel: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 2

Denmark vs Austria: 2:45 PM, FOX Sports 2

Tuesday, June 14

Moldova vs Andorra: 12:00 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Armenia vs Scotland: 12:00 PM, FOX Sports 2

Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network

England vs Hungary: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Finland: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 2

Romania vs Montenegro: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 3

Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 4

Turkey vs Lithuania: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 5

Liechtenstein vs Latvia: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 6

Poland vs Belgium: 2:45 PM, Fubo Sports Network 7

Germany vs Italy: 2:45 PM, FOX Sports 1

Netherlands vs Wales: 2:45 PM, FOX Soccer Plus

