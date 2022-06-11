How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Ukraine vs. Armenia

UEFA Nations League action continues on Saturday when Ukraine and Armenia face off at ŁKS Stadium.

Following the team's elimination from Qatar 2022 in the final qualifying playoff against Wales, Ukraine opened its UEFA Nations League account on the right foot with a 1-0 victory over Ireland on the second matchday of the European competition. The Ukrainian national team is tied with Scotland and Armenia with three points in group one of League B.

How to Watch Ukraine vs. Armenia Today:

Match Date: June 11, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

Ukraine began the month of June with hopes still of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup, needing to win back-to-back games against Scotland, also its rival in the UEFA Nations League, and Wales to qualify.

The Ukrainians defeated Scotland 3-1 last Wednesday thanks to goals from Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk. The team then traveled from Glasgow to Cardiff to face Wales, with a spot at Qatar 2022 at stake in the final UEFA World Cup qualifying match.

Yarmolenko scored, just for the wrong team, securing a 1-0 victory for Wales and eliminating Ukraine just one step away from sealing a spot in Qatar.

Ukraine then needed to put all of those emotions aside and face Ireland at Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, where Viktor Tsyhankov scored in the 47th minute securing the victory for the Ukrainian team who has now lost just once in its last 11 matches in all competitions.

