How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Wales vs. Belgium: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Belgium travels to face Wales at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday in UEFA Nations League action.

Despite beating Ukraine to qualify for its first World Cup in 64 years, Wales is off to a poor start in the UEFA Nations League, sitting in last place in Group 4 of League A with zero points after two matches. Belgium, meanwhile, is second in the group with three points, above Poland (three points) in the standings due to goal difference.

How to Watch Wales vs. Belgium Today:

Match Date: June 11, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fubo Sports Network 2

Live stream Wales vs. Belgium on fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

Belgium opened its account in the UEFA Nations League group stages with a 4-1 loss to the Netherlands at King Baudouin Stadium, where Michy Batshuayi scored the team's only goal in the defeat.

Then, Belgium bounced right back, defeating Poland 6-1 on Wednesday in Brussels. The team went down 1-0 in the first half off of a Robert Lewandowski strike, with Axel Witsel drawing the match level just before halftime. Belgium then exploded in the second half with Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard (2), Leander Dendoncker and Loïs Openda scoring five goals to secure the win for Roberto Martínez's men.

Belgium now must travel to Cardiff City Stadium to face Wales who is looking for its first points in the tournament on Saturday in UEFA Nations League action.

