Wales vs. Netherlands stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Wales vs. the Netherlands in UEFA Nations League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wales will try to pick up its first win in UEFA Nations League play over League A Group 4 leader, Netherlands.

The Netherlands are coming into this match, having not lost an international competition in its last eight games since September 2021.

How to Watch Wales vs. the Netherlands: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 8, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 2

The most recent victory for the Netherlands was a 4-1 win over Belgium in the first round of UEFA Nations League group play. The Netherlands had a burst of goals between the 51st and 65th minutes of the match. Scoring for the Netherlands were Steven Bergwijn, Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries. Belgium started to mount a comeback but had a 78th-minute goal canceled by the VAR. In the waning seconds of additional time, the club was finally able to reach the back of the net.

Wales will be playing its third game in a week. The nation's latest match was a makeup of a World Cup Qualifier against Ukraine, where Wales secured the victory from an own goal in the 34th minute to earn qualification for Qatar. Wales lost its first UEFA Nations League match against Poland 2-1.

The group winner will face the winners of the other three groups in League A to crown an eventual Nations League Champion. The bottom team of the group will face relegation.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

Wales vs. Netherlands

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV 4K 2
Time
2:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
