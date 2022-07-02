The early prelims at UFC 276 include three exciting bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

On Saturday, Dana White and Co. will be in Las Vegas for UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena. The pay-per-view card is headlined by two title fights. The first is Isreal Adesanya putting his middleweight title on the line against title challenger Jared Cannonier. The second will see featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski face former titleholder Max Holloway for the trilogy bout.

How to Watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Early Prelims Today:

Match Date: July 2, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

In the first early prelim fight, Jessica-Rose Clark will go up against Julija Stoliarenko who might be fighting for her life in the UFC. Clark is favored to win in this one and will be out there looking to prove something to herself after admitting that she has been suffering from performance anxiety in her recent bouts.

In the second fight of the night, Jessica Eye will be going up against Maycee Barber with Eye needing a win in this one in order to continue her UFC career. The No. 10 ranked women's flyweight fighter is 1-4 since her scary knockout in June 2019 against Valentina Shevchenko.

The final early prelim fight is between Uriah Hall and Andre Muniz with Hall coming off of his five-round decision loss to Sean Strickland. Muniz, meanwhile, is 4-0 in the UFC with three straight first-round submission wins.

