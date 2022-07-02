Skip to main content

How to Watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Early Prelims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The early prelims at UFC 276 include three exciting bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

On Saturday, Dana White and Co. will be in Las Vegas for UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena. The pay-per-view card is headlined by two title fights. The first is Isreal Adesanya putting his middleweight title on the line against title challenger Jared Cannonier. The second will see featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski face former titleholder Max Holloway for the trilogy bout.

How to Watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Early Prelims Today:

Match Date: July 2, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live stream the UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Early Prelims with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In the first early prelim fight, Jessica-Rose Clark will go up against Julija Stoliarenko who might be fighting for her life in the UFC. Clark is favored to win in this one and will be out there looking to prove something to herself after admitting that she has been suffering from performance anxiety in her recent bouts.

In the second fight of the night, Jessica Eye will be going up against Maycee Barber with Eye needing a win in this one in order to continue her UFC career. The No. 10 ranked women's flyweight fighter is 1-4 since her scary knockout in June 2019 against Valentina Shevchenko.

The final early prelim fight is between Uriah Hall and Andre Muniz with Hall coming off of his five-round decision loss to Sean Strickland. Muniz, meanwhile, is 4-0 in the UFC with three straight first-round submission wins.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Early Prelims

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 30, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of match MLS Adidas soccer ball held by Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio (11) during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Liga MX

Guadalajara vs. Juárez stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina59 seconds ago
USATSI_17676693
UFC

How to Watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Early Prelims

By Rafael Urbina59 seconds ago
Jun 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) controls the ball in the second half against Nashville SC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Orlando City SC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) kicks the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) takes a shot on goal during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. The Timbers won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jun 30, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) plays the ball against the Atlanta United during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC defender Jesus Murillo (3) and FC Dallas forward Jes s Ferreira (10) battle for the ball in the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy