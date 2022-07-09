Seven bouts, including 'The Ultimate Fighter 29' champion Ricky Turcios, battle in Las Vegas in the UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziez prelims.

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the site of another night of fighting with a handful of up-and-coming fighters ready to make their mark in mixed martial arts. Tonight, season 29 winner of The Ultimate Fighter Ricky Turcios (12-2) makes his UFC debut against Aiemann Zahabi (8-2) in a bantamweight bout. Zahabi is 2-2 since joining the UFC and tonight is stepping into the octagon for the first time since knocking out Drako Rodriguez in February 2021.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev - Prelims:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Turcios previously fought in Fury FC where he held the bantamweight championship before moving on to Bellator and then landing on Dan White’s Contender Series before competing in The Ultimate Fighter. In the finals, Turcios beat Brady Hiestand via split decision to win the tournament and a UFC contract.

Also on the preliminary card, Antonina Shevchenko (9-4) looks for her first win since November 2020 when she faces veteran flyweight Cortney Casey (10-9), who has lost three of her last five bouts.

Middleweight Cody Brundage (7-2) goes for his second win of 2022 when he faces Tresean Gore (3-1) who competed on season 28 of The Ultimate Fighter.

Regional restrictions may apply.