UFC on ABC broadcasts live from the UBS Arena in Long Island on Saturday with the Ortega/Rodriguez fight.

The main card of this weekend's UFC Fight Night features a bombshell featherweight main event that has implications for the title picture, plus returning fighters and more.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez today

Event Date: July 16, 2022

Event Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Set for the opening match-up, 'Cupcake' Miesha Tate (19-8) returns to action for the first time in 2022. The former bantamweight champion drops down a weight class for the first time in her career, to face a veteran Lauren Murphy (15-5) in the 125lbs flyweight division.

Charles Jourdain (13-4-1) will fight Shane Burgos (14-3) in a match-up that promises excitement. With both men favouring pace and volume in their fighting styles, they are unlikely to go the distance.

Michelle Waterson (18-9) drops down to the strawweight division against Amanda Lemos (11-2-1) after being sidelined for over a year due to injury.

Former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega shot to prominence after his near-miss against the champion late last year. The #2 ranked fighter faces Yair Rodriguez (13-3) in the main event.

