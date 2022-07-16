The UFC returns to Long Island for the first time since 2018.

UFC Fight Night returns to the former Nassau Coliseum in Long Island NY with six preliminary bouts scheduled for the event.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez - Prelims today

Event Date: July 16, 2022

Event Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Touted bantamweight prospect Ricky Simón (19-3) is scheduled to fight undefeated Welshman Jack 'The Tank' Shore (16-0). Shore, a former Cage Warriors champion, has collected five consecutive wins in the 135 lbs division since joining the UFC in 2019.

In the 205 lbs division, Da-un Jung (15-2-1) fights Dustin Jacoby (17-5-1) in a match-up that has implications for the top 15 rankings at light heavyweight. Both Jung and Jacoby are undefeated in the UFC, with Jun coming off of a standing KO finish in November of last year.

Jessica Penne (14-5) opens the evening's proceedings in the 115 lbs straw-weight division, against Emily Ducote (11-6). Ducote, a former Bellator and Invicta fighter, is making her UFC debut.

The prelim bouts are topped off with Punahele Soriano (8-2) against Dalcha Lungiambula (11-4) in the middleweight division.

