How to Watch UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes - Prelims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Four prelims will take place tonight before the Peña vs. Nunes main card for UFC 277 on Saturday.

Julianna Peña against Amanda Nunes is sure to be the highlight of the night in UFC 277. However, there are some spicy prelims to keep an eye on as you tune into the whole UFC event tonight.

How to Watch UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes - PrelimsToday:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes - Prelims on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The first of these prelims is Drakkar Klose against Rafa "Gifted" Garcia. Klose has the better record at 12-2-1, but both of these fighters came away with a win in their last fight making this an interesting battle. 

The second prelim is Don'Tale "King Kong" Mayes against Hamdy "The Hammer" Abdelwahb. Mayes is 10-4 with a win in his last fight going up against Abdelwahab making his UFC debut. Despite that, the odds are in "The Hammer's" favor.

Drew Dober is going to take on Rafael "The Turn" Alves. Both have a similar record, but Dober has more wins. 

The last prelim before the main card starts is going to be Alex "The Great White" Morono against Matthew "Semi The Jedi" Semelsberger. Morono is the older, more experienced fighter, but the odds are in Semelsberger's favor.

Regional restrictions may apply.

