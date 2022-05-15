Blachowicz vs. Rakic, Main Event stream: Watch online, TV channel

After tonight, a clear favorite to face light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will emerge as Jan Blachowicz (28-9) squares off against Aleksandar Rakić (14-2) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Blachowicz lost the belt to Teixeira via submission at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi and now must earn a title shot rematch against Rakić, who has lost only once since 2012.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic:

Match Date: May 14, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Blachowicz won the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship by knocking out Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 in September 2020, then successfully defended the title six months later against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Bantamweight Davey Grant (13-6) takes on Louis Smolka (17-8) as both make their 2022 debuts. Grant has earned Fight of the Night performance bonuses in each of his last two fights, though he lost both via decision.

Katlyn Chookagian (17-4) puts her three-fight winning streak on the line against Brazilian strawweight Amanda Ribas (11-2). Ribas has been fighting under the UFC banner since 2019 but will be making her Las Vegas debut after three consecutive bouts at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

