Blachowicz vs. Rakic - Prelims stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic - Prelims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UFC Fight Night will have five bouts featured on the undercard including undefeated flyweight Tatsuro Taira.

UFC returns to their home base in Las Vegas tonight for a packed card inside the Apex. Twenty-two-year-old Japanese flyweight Tatsuro Taira (10-0) makes his UFC debut against Carlos Candelario (8-1) and has been looked at as a moderate betting favorite as eight of Taira’s victories have come via stoppage, including three in a row via choke outs.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic - Prelims:

Match Date: May 14, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic - Prelims on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Taira won the Shooto flyweight title in July 2021 with a first-round submission of Ryuya Fukuda, then submitted Alfredo Musaiad at VTJ 2021 in November with a rear-naked choke late in the first round.

Alan Patrick (15-3) squares off against Michael Johnson (20-17) in a lightweight bout where Patrick searches for his first win since 2018. Patrick was knocked out by Scott Holtzman at UFC 229 in 2018 and then lost a unanimous decision to Bobby Green in September 2020. His last bout against Mason Jones was declared a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke in June 2021.

The final fight of the preliminary card pits Viviane Araujo (10-3) against kickboxer Andrea Lee (13-5) in a flyweight bout. Lee earned the Performance of the Night bonus for her TKO victory over Cynthia Calvillo in November 2021. The win was Lee’s second consecutive win via stoppage as she submitted Antonina Shevchenko with a triangle armbar at UFC 262.

Regional restrictions may apply.

