Skip to main content

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of the UFC's top finishers will compete in his first UFC main event in a must-see UFC Fight Night on Saturday, featuring Vicente Luque against Belal Muhammad.

Since he first appeared on the scene during The Ultimate Fighter 21, Vicente Luque has amassed five submission wins and seven KO/TKO victories in one of the deadliest divisions in the UFC. The rising star is scheduled for five rounds in what could be a sign of more to come.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad today

Event Date: Apr. 16, 2022

Event Time: 8.30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live stream UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad on fuboTV today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While Luque could be a phenom in the making, overlooking the ability of Belal Muhammad would be a mistake that shouldn't be made twice. Muhammad was a significant underdog going into his previous fight against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson but wound up securing the unanimous decision victory, overwhelming Thompson's speed with pure volume.

Luque's scrappiness could be the ideal foil against Muhammad's pressure-heavy game. Though Muhammad lost their first encounter in 2016 via first-round knockout, both men's games have evolved significantly since then.

Also making an appearance is Chris Barnett, who set the internet ablaze when he scored his first TKO victory in the UFC, which came about thanks to a dramatic spinning wheel kick that immediately downed Gian Villante. The astonishing agility of Barnett's 265-pound frame must be seen to be believed and fans will be eager to see more of what 'Huggy Bear' has to offer.

Barnett will face Victor Buday, who is making his UFC debut after securing a first-round victory on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series last October.

 Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
16
2022

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
8.30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17869506
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Warriors

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_16532537
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad

By Iolanda Neto3 minutes ago
USATSI_18092000
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Stars

By Nick Crain33 minutes ago
USATSI_18097193
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Rockies

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in College Softball

By Evan Massey33 minutes ago
Bowling Pins
College Bowling

How to Watch the Women's Bowling National Championship: Stephen F. Austin vs McKendree

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
USATSI_17970115
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt

By Phil Watson33 minutes ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Quinnipiac at Virginia in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar33 minutes ago
Santos Laguna
Liga MX

Santos Laguna vs. Querétaro stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs38 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy