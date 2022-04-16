One of the UFC's top finishers will compete in his first UFC main event in a must-see UFC Fight Night on Saturday, featuring Vicente Luque against Belal Muhammad.

Since he first appeared on the scene during The Ultimate Fighter 21, Vicente Luque has amassed five submission wins and seven KO/TKO victories in one of the deadliest divisions in the UFC. The rising star is scheduled for five rounds in what could be a sign of more to come.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad today

Event Date: Apr. 16, 2022

Event Time: 8.30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

While Luque could be a phenom in the making, overlooking the ability of Belal Muhammad would be a mistake that shouldn't be made twice. Muhammad was a significant underdog going into his previous fight against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson but wound up securing the unanimous decision victory, overwhelming Thompson's speed with pure volume.

Luque's scrappiness could be the ideal foil against Muhammad's pressure-heavy game. Though Muhammad lost their first encounter in 2016 via first-round knockout, both men's games have evolved significantly since then.

Also making an appearance is Chris Barnett, who set the internet ablaze when he scored his first TKO victory in the UFC, which came about thanks to a dramatic spinning wheel kick that immediately downed Gian Villante. The astonishing agility of Barnett's 265-pound frame must be seen to be believed and fans will be eager to see more of what 'Huggy Bear' has to offer.

Barnett will face Victor Buday, who is making his UFC debut after securing a first-round victory on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series last October.

