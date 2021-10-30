Two title fights and six bouts overall make UFC 267 a must-watch, especially considering the headline match: Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira.

UFC 267 brings two title fights and six bouts overall to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The octagon will be full of non-stop action, with several style clashes and bouts in four different weight classes.

How to Watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Jan Blachowicz (-300) is the favorite to win and retain the light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira (+235) in the main event. However, Teixeira will be no easy foe, as he is ranked No. 1 in his weight class. Teixeira is 31-7-0 and has won more than half his bouts by KO/TKO.

Blachowicz is 28-8-0 overall, winning half his bouts by decision, about one-third by submission and a quarter by KO/TKO.

The bantamweight title also has an interim championship bout between Petr Yan (-235) and Cory Sandhagen (+190).

Sandhagen (14–3) has historically had shorter fights, winning two-thirds by KO/TKO or submission, while Yan (15–2) goes the distance more often, winning roughly half his bouts by decision and half by KO/TKO.

The rest of the card features two lightweight bouts, Islam Makhachev (-650) and Dan Hooker (+460) in one and Magomed Ankalaev (-310) and Volkan Oezdemir (+245) in the other, a welterweight bout between Li Jingliang (+425) and Khamzat Chimaev (-590) and a heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov (-290) and Marcin Tybura (+230).

