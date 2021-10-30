How to Watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
UFC 267 brings two title fights and six bouts overall to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The octagon will be full of non-stop action, with several style clashes and bouts in four different weight classes.
How to Watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira today:
Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021
Game Time: 12:30 a.m. ET
TV: ESPNEWS
Watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira online with fuboTV
Jan Blachowicz (-300) is the favorite to win and retain the light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira (+235) in the main event. However, Teixeira will be no easy foe, as he is ranked No. 1 in his weight class. Teixeira is 31-7-0 and has won more than half his bouts by KO/TKO.
Blachowicz is 28-8-0 overall, winning half his bouts by decision, about one-third by submission and a quarter by KO/TKO.
The bantamweight title also has an interim championship bout between Petr Yan (-235) and Cory Sandhagen (+190).
Sandhagen (14–3) has historically had shorter fights, winning two-thirds by KO/TKO or submission, while Yan (15–2) goes the distance more often, winning roughly half his bouts by decision and half by KO/TKO.
The rest of the card features two lightweight bouts, Islam Makhachev (-650) and Dan Hooker (+460) in one and Magomed Ankalaev (-310) and Volkan Oezdemir (+245) in the other, a welterweight bout between Li Jingliang (+425) and Khamzat Chimaev (-590) and a heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov (-290) and Marcin Tybura (+230).
Regional restrictions may apply.