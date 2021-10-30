Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two title fights and six bouts overall make UFC 267 a must-watch, especially considering the headline match: Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira.
    Author:

    UFC 267 brings two title fights and six bouts overall to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The octagon will be full of non-stop action, with several style clashes and bouts in four different weight classes.

    How to Watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 a.m. ET

    TV: ESPNEWS

    Watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Jan Blachowicz (-300) is the favorite to win and retain the light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira (+235) in the main event. However, Teixeira will be no easy foe, as he is ranked No. 1 in his weight class. Teixeira is 31-7-0 and has won more than half his bouts by KO/TKO.

    Blachowicz is 28-8-0 overall, winning half his bouts by decision, about one-third by submission and a quarter by KO/TKO.

    The bantamweight title also has an interim championship bout between Petr Yan (-235) and Cory Sandhagen (+190).

    Sandhagen (14–3) has historically had shorter fights, winning two-thirds by KO/TKO or submission, while Yan (15–2) goes the distance more often, winning roughly half his bouts by decision and half by KO/TKO.

    The rest of the card features two lightweight bouts, Islam Makhachev (-650) and Dan Hooker (+460) in one and Magomed Ankalaev (-310) and Volkan Oezdemir (+245) in the other, a welterweight bout between Li Jingliang (+425) and Khamzat Chimaev (-590) and a heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov (-290) and Marcin Tybura (+230).

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira

    TV CHANNEL: ESPNEWS
    Time
    12:30
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    UFC

