    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 Prelims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two championships on the line plus three other bouts fill out an exciting night of MMA action at UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2.
    Men's welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Colby Covington in a rematch Saturday at UFC 268.

    In their first fight, Usman won, and he has followed that victory with two huge wins over Jorge Masvidal. In the other title bout on Saturday's card, the UFC women's strawweight title is on the line.

    How to Watch UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 - Prelims today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPNEWS (G)

    Watch UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 - Prelims online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the headline fight, Usman (-320) is the favorite to retain his title against Covington (+250), who is looking for revenge.

    In the other championship bout, Rose Namajunas (+105) is the underdog against Weili Zhang (-125) for the women’s strawweight title. Zhang is 21-2-0 overall and comes into this bout with an impressive 48% KO/TKO rate.

    In a bantamweight bout, Marlon Vera (-160) takes on Frankie Edgar. The two are both ranked in the top 13 in their class, with Vera coming off a win and at a physical advantage across the board.

    The other two bouts feature featherweights Shane Burgos (-200) and Billy Quarantillo (+170) and lightweights Justin Gaethje (-210) and Michael Chandler (+175). The latter bout is between two top-five contenders in the lightweight class.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 - Prelims

    TV CHANNEL: ESPNEWS (G)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
