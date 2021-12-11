Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier - Prelims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The undercard of one of the most hotly anticipated MMA events of the year takes place Saturday night at the UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier prelims.
    Author:

    The UFC 269 prelims feature some of the most accomplished names in combat sports, as well as familiar up-and-comers.

    How to Watch UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirer Prelims today

    Event Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Event Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN 2

    Live stream UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirer Prelims on fuboTV today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Known as the wizard of jiu-jitsu, and a master of the 50-50 guard, BJJ black belt Ryan Hall made a splash in his UFC arrival for the leg lock submissions he managed to quickly stack up, including against UFC Hall-of-Famer BJ Penn. 

    A recent defeat — the first on a previously unblemished professional record — shows that there are ways to survive a Ryan Hall leg attack. This challenge is now left to featherweight contender Darrick Minner.

    Hard-hitting Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa is perhaps best known for his post-fight "shoeys" if not his impressive record of knockout victories: all but one of his six UFC victories have come via knockout in the first round. 

    This power is exactly the kind that has knocked out Augusto Sakai in prior matches, but if Sakai is able to weather the initial storm, he may be able to capitalize upon an opportunity: Tuivasa has been known to wear out quickly, hence all of his career losses coming past the halfway point of the second round.

    Pedro Munhoz, once considered the new arrival to watch in the UFC, has struggled to keep the momentum going as of late — a decision victory against Jimmy Rivera early this year was soon followed by a loss to José Aldo. The road to the 135-pound championship hasn't gotten any easier for him, as he now faces Dominick Cruz, who is widely considered one of the best bantamweight fighters of all time.

    Regional restrictions may apply

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirer Prelims

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Heat

    27 seconds ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

    27 seconds ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Tristan Thompson (13) celebrate after a basket by Haliburton during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Cavaliers

    27 seconds ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    27 seconds ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) blocks the shot of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    27 seconds ago
    Boxing
    Boxing

    How to Watch PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox

    27 seconds ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) and guard R.J. Davis (4) react on the sidelines in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Elon at North Carolina

    27 seconds ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch VCU at Old Dominion

    27 seconds ago
    USATSI_17337388
    College Football

    How to Watch the Heisman Trophy Award Ceremony

    27 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy