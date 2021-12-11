The undercard of one of the most hotly anticipated MMA events of the year takes place Saturday night at the UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier prelims.

The UFC 269 prelims feature some of the most accomplished names in combat sports, as well as familiar up-and-comers.

How to Watch UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirer Prelims today

Event Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Event Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirer Prelims on fuboTV today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Known as the wizard of jiu-jitsu, and a master of the 50-50 guard, BJJ black belt Ryan Hall made a splash in his UFC arrival for the leg lock submissions he managed to quickly stack up, including against UFC Hall-of-Famer BJ Penn.

A recent defeat — the first on a previously unblemished professional record — shows that there are ways to survive a Ryan Hall leg attack. This challenge is now left to featherweight contender Darrick Minner.

Hard-hitting Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa is perhaps best known for his post-fight "shoeys" if not his impressive record of knockout victories: all but one of his six UFC victories have come via knockout in the first round.

This power is exactly the kind that has knocked out Augusto Sakai in prior matches, but if Sakai is able to weather the initial storm, he may be able to capitalize upon an opportunity: Tuivasa has been known to wear out quickly, hence all of his career losses coming past the halfway point of the second round.

Pedro Munhoz, once considered the new arrival to watch in the UFC, has struggled to keep the momentum going as of late — a decision victory against Jimmy Rivera early this year was soon followed by a loss to José Aldo. The road to the 135-pound championship hasn't gotten any easier for him, as he now faces Dominick Cruz, who is widely considered one of the best bantamweight fighters of all time.

