Undefeated Irishman Ian Garry goes for seven straight finishes in the main event

Five bouts will be featured on the preliminary card for tonight’s UFC 273 Pay-per-view event from Jacksonville, Florida including seventh-ranked women’s bantamweight Raquel Pennington facing off against fourth-ranked Aspen Ladd, Canadian Mike Malott looking for his third consecutive submission victory as he faces Mickey Gall and Darian Weeks steps into the octagon with Ian Garry, who is making his 2022 debut.

How to Watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie - Prelims:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Garry won all three of his bouts in 2021 inside the distance including his UFC debut on Nov. 6 by knocking out Jordan Williams in the final second of the very first round to run his professional record to a perfect 7-0. Tonight “The Future” will face off against Darian Weeks who has dropped two consecutive bouts via decision and has not won since a knockout victory against Craig Fairley in February of 2021.

Anthony Hernandez (8-2) faces off against Josh Fremd (9-2) in a middleweight bout as Hernandez makes his first appearance since submitting Rodolfo Vieira in February of 2021. Fremd makes his UFC debut on a two-fight winning streak after defeating Joel Bauman with a rear-naked choke at FAC 12 on Feb. 6.

Aspen Ladd (9-2) returns to the octagon after losing her featherweight debut against Norma Dumont on Oct. 16. Ladd was scheduled to face Irene Aldana who withdrew from the bout and was replaced by Raquel Pennington (13-9) who has won three straight bouts.

Veteran welterweight Mickey Gall (7-4), who has dropped two of his last three fights via decision, takes on Mike Malott (7-1-1) who is fighting under the UFC banner for the first time.

