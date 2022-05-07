The night begins with a flyweight bout Matthew Christopher Schnell (15-5) makes his return to the octagon for the first time in 51 weeks to face sixth-ranked flyweight Brandon Royval (13-6). Schnell lost his last bout to Rogério Bontorin in May of 2021, but that result was later flipped to a no-contest after Bontorin tested positive for a banned substance. Having won five of his previous six bouts, Schnell is poised to return against Royval who ended a two-fight losing streak by beating Bontorin by decision in January.

How to Watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje - Prelims:

Match Date: May 7, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje – Prelims on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Eleventh ranked women’s bantamweight Macy Chiasson (7-2), winner of the 28th season of The Ultimate Fighter, makes her 2022 debut looking to regain winning form after being submitted by Raquel Pennington in December. At the weigh-ins, Norma Dumont (7-1) weighed in at 146.5 pounds, half a pound over the women's featherweight non-title fight limit. The bout will proceed at catchweight, with Dumont forfeiting 30% of her purse to Chiasson.

Welterweights Randy Brown (14-4) has won four of his last five bouts will face Khaos Williams (13-2) who has lost only one fight since February of 2018, a span of 11 fights.

Brazilian welterweight Francisco Trinaldo (27-8) has four wins in the UFC since November of 2019, with three coming by way of decision, will face Danny “Hot Chocolate” Roberts (18-5) who comes in on a two-fight winning streak including a controversial split decision over Ramazan Emeev in October of 2021.

Regional restrictions may apply.