Skip to main content

How to Watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje - Prelims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Four bouts including a top-15 women’s bantamweight tilt highlight the prelims of UFC 274

The night begins with a flyweight bout Matthew Christopher Schnell (15-5) makes his return to the octagon for the first time in 51 weeks to face sixth-ranked flyweight Brandon Royval (13-6). Schnell lost his last bout to Rogério Bontorin in May of 2021, but that result was later flipped to a no-contest after Bontorin tested positive for a banned substance. Having won five of his previous six bouts, Schnell is poised to return against Royval who ended a two-fight losing streak by beating Bontorin by decision in January.

How to Watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje - Prelims:

Match Date: May 7, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje – Prelims on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Eleventh ranked women’s bantamweight Macy Chiasson (7-2), winner of the 28th season of The Ultimate Fighter, makes her 2022 debut looking to regain winning form after being submitted by Raquel Pennington in December. At the weigh-ins, Norma Dumont (7-1) weighed in at 146.5 pounds, half a pound over the women's featherweight non-title fight limit. The bout will proceed at catchweight, with Dumont forfeiting 30% of her purse to Chiasson.

Welterweights Randy Brown (14-4) has won four of his last five bouts will face Khaos Williams (13-2) who has lost only one fight since February of 2018, a span of 11 fights.

Brazilian welterweight Francisco Trinaldo (27-8) has four wins in the UFC since November of 2019, with three coming by way of decision, will face Danny “Hot Chocolate” Roberts (18-5) who comes in on a two-fight winning streak including a controversial split decision over Ramazan Emeev in October of 2021.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje - Prelims

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18219826
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks

By Evan Massey47 seconds ago
UFC
UFC

How to Watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje - Prelims

By Brandon Rush47 seconds ago
maxresdefault
entertainment

Murdered by Morning stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs47 seconds ago
imago1002564615h
College Volleyball

How to Watch Hawaii vs. Long Beach State in Men's College Volleyball

By Christine Brown47 seconds ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA;Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) after their game against the Florida Panthers in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues (9) and center Brian Boyle (11) and goaltender Louis Domingue (70) after game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ (8), Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward (22) and Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
imago1010427005h
AMA Supercross

How to Watch Monster Energy Series, Round 17

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS
College Baseball

Florida vs. Mississippi State stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy