How to Watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka - Prelims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Korean featherweight Choi Seung-Woo headlines the prelims against Joshua Culibao in UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka.

Making his 2022 debut, Choi Seung-Woo (10-4) steps into the octagon for the first time tonight since an October 2021 loss to Alex Caceres, to face Australia’s Joshua Culibao. Culibao (9-1-1) has not fought in over a year and is two years removed from his only professional loss to Jalin Turner, which came in his UFC debut.

How to Watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka - Prelims:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Live Stream the UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka - Prelims on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Seung-Woo last tasted victory 51 weeks ago when he knocked out Julian Erosa, earning the Performance of the Night bonus in his third consecutive win. Six of Seung-Woo’s 10 career victories have come via knockout. However, the win over Erosa was his first knockout win since 2017.

Winner of six consecutive bouts, 22-year-old lightweight Hayisaer Maheshate (8-1) makes his UFC debut after posting a unanimous decision victory against Achilles Estremadura in Dana White’s Contender Series. Tonight, he faces Steve “Mean Machine” Garcia (12-4), who has lost just one fight since June of 2018.

In a middleweight bout, Jacob “Mamba” Malkoun (6-1) faces Brendan Allen (18-5) with both fighters on two-fight winning streaks.

Mongolian bantamweight Danna Batgerel (12-3) aims to bounce back after losing to Chris Gutierrez in March as he faces Kang Kyung-ho (17-9).

Regional restrictions may apply.

