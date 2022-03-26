The UFC has six fights on deck for Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus today.

Curtis Blaydes (15-3-0) takes on Chris Daukaus (12-4-0) in a huge heavyweight main event for tonight's UFC Fight Night event. Initially, there were eight fights on the card, but two were canceled, taking a light heavyweight and a featherweight bout off the card. Aside from those canceled bouts, there is something for everyone on this card with huge fighters, smaller more balanced strikers and a women’s fight to balance out the card here today.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Blaydes has had some monster finishes and closes out his opponents with overwhelming strength and striking:

In the main event, it is a clash of two monsters that are 4-1 in the last five fights each and see one with a significant physical advantage.

Blaydes comes in with a +16 pound advantage, an inch taller and with +4 inches in reach. As a striker, all of those variables give Blaydes a massive advantage entering this fight making him the favorite.

As of now, Blaydes (-490) is the favorite to win here per DraftKings.

The rest of the card features Joanne Wood (15-7-0) vs. Alexa Grasso (13-3-0) (women’s flyweight) in the co-main event and four other bouts.

Matt Brown (25-18-0) takes on Bryan Barnerena (16-8) in welterweight, Askar Askarov (14-0-1) squares off against Kai Kara-France (23-9-0) in flyweight, Ilir Latifi (16-8-0) battles Aleksei Oleinik (59-16-1) in another heavyweight bout and Marc Diakiese (14-5-0) fights Viacheslav Borschev (6-1-0) in lightweight.

The card also features seven preliminary matches, which initially had nine matches before two were canceled.

