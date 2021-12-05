Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A featherweight legend returns in the main event at the UFC Apex Center when Jose Aldo takes on Rob Font at UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo.
    This week's UFC Fight Night features a bevy of well-matched talent, including a main event with legend and former featherweight champion José Aldo, who is finding renewed success in the UFC bantamweight division.

    Event Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Event Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN Deportes

    Live stream UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo on fuboTV today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The main card will open with a match in the welterweight division, as Alex Morono takes on Mickey Gall. A back-and-forth between the two expert jiu-jitsu practitioners would be sure to appeal to grappling fans, but they may opt to find striking a better difference-maker.

    Leonardo Santos, a lightweight fighting out of the world-famous Nova União, is making his first appearance since his KO loss in March of this year. That loss was his first in over a decade, snapping a 13-fight unbeaten streak. He'll face a veteran in Clay Guida, who will be competing in his 32nd career UFC bout.

    Kickboxing sensation Rafael Fiziev has drawn excitement and buzz in his tenure in the UFC, and if anyone knows about his level of talent, it's his friend, former teammate and now opponent Brad Riddell. Riddell himself is an excellent all-rounder, which means this closely matched fight will be sure to entertain in the 155lbs division.

    José Aldo is best known for his dominant reign as champion in the days of WEC, and eventually UFC. His victories over the top featherweight contenders of that era are now enshrined in MMA history. 

    Now, his fight with No. 3 ranked Rob Font has implications for the bantamweight title picture.

    UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

    ESPN Deportes
    fuboTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
